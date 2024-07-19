Financial Analysis: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) vs. Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sequans Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 523.32%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sequans Communications $33.62 million 0.89 -$40.99 million ($0.79) -0.61

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sequans Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Sequans Communications -172.27% -1,229.91% -38.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

