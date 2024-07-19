Financial Contrast: Sow Good (SOWG) versus Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 325 1321 1524 31 2.39

Valuation and Earnings

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -53.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $650.96 million 3.26

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.82% -48.84% -12.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.