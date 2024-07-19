Financial Survey: TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TXO Partners pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TXO Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and TXO Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion N/A $1.57 billion $2.63 13.51 TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.72 -$103.99 million ($5.85) -3.62

Profitability

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. TXO Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 6.99% 10.69% 3.38% TXO Partners -61.27% 7.94% 5.76%

Volatility and Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and TXO Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00 TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

TXO Partners beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.