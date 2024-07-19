First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 64289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.
Insider Transactions at First Bancorp
In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
