First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 64289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.