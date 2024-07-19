First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.69

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 10145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCBC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Articles

