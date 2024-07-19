First Digital USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $3.88 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,988,956,599 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,012,306,684.26. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00045589 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $3,875,125,174.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.