First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.90. 45,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $288.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

