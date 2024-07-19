First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 10,096 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.59% of Universal Electronics worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UEIC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.