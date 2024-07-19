First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 18,350 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of LGI Homes worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.78. 91,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

