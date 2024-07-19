First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,069,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAMA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 280,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,503. The company has a market capitalization of $303.30 million, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.