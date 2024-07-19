First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,863 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 4,566,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

