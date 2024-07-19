First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap One were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Friday. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $822.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

