First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,850 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SMART Global worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 234,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 385,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

