First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Dine Brands Global worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,733. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

