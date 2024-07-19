First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $197,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 254.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,058,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,479,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 305,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 234,995 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 153,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,813. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

