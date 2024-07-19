First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SM Energy by 848.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 751,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 213,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after buying an additional 198,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE SM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 505,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

