First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Generac worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.73. The stock had a trading volume of 393,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

