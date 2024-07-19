First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Coeur Mining worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 17.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. 3,974,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

