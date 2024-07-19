First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 268,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

