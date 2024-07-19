First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,069 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Citizens worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 16,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Citizens had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

