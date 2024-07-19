First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 38.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 251.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 52,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $755.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

