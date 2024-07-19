First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Forge Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Forge Global by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 487,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $67,202.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,688.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 559,508 shares of company stock valued at $822,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRGE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 96,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,453. The stock has a market cap of $273.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRGE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Forge Global Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

