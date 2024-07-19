First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 97,424 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 986,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 6.32% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 179,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,073. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $388.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RRGB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $566,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,692 shares in the company, valued at $13,201,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

