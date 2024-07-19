First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 188,975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 989,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 530,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. 148,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,038. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

