First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 160,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.80.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

