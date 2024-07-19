First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $16.20 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

