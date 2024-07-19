First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.
First Horizon Stock Performance
Shares of FHN opened at $16.20 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.