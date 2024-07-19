First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 44.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. 1,618,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

