First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.61% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. 12,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,107. The company has a market cap of $96.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

