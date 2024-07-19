First Solar, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.55 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.54.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 65.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Solar by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after buying an additional 34,858 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

