Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Five Below by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

