Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 58,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,528. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

