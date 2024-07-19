Foundry Partners LLC Invests $291,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Entergy by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.