Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,096. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.