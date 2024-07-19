Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. 388,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.