Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $15,161,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,461,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,180,000 after acquiring an additional 246,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 123,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

