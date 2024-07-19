Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Shares of ODFL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.96. 278,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.69. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

