Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 30,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.