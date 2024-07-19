Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

HLF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 265,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,624. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

