Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FC

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FC opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.