Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Up 4.1%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29. 98,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 237,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.07%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 385,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.