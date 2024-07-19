Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 526,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 188,924 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $21.87.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.