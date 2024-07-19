Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 526,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 188,924 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $21.87.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.37.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
