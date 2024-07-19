Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $22.02

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $22.54. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,224 shares.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
