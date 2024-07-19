Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $22.02

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $22.54. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,224 shares.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Stories

