Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

