FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cogeco Communications Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.73. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.83.

CCA stock opened at C$62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.46. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$68.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

