G999 Trading Down 50.4% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $35.27 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00042310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000111 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

