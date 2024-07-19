Gaming and Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.30 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

