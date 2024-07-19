GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $195.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GEV. Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $149,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.