Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 2.9%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.65). 481,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 783,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.67).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

