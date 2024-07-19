Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 2.9%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.65). 481,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 783,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.67).
Geiger Counter Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.71 and a beta of 1.09.
Geiger Counter Company Profile
Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Geiger Counter
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.