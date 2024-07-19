Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.78 ($0.15), with a volume of 10307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Gemfields Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.41. The stock has a market cap of £137.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.