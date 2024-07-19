GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,408,403 shares in the company, valued at $112,238,710.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,835. The stock has a market cap of $831.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

